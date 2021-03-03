UrduPoint.com
5.6 M Cotton Bales Reach Ginneries Across Pakistan; Comparative Shortfall 34 Pc

Sumaira FH 1 hour ago Wed 03rd March 2021 | 03:46 PM

5.6 m cotton bales reach ginneries across Pakistan; comparative shortfall 34 pc

Seed cotton (phutti) equivalent to over 5.637 million or exactly 5,637,749 bales reached ginning factories across the country till March 1, registering 34.18 per cent shortfall as compared to corresponding period of 2020 when arrivals comprised over 8.5 million bales

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2021 ) :Seed cotton (phutti) equivalent to over 5.637 million or exactly 5,637,749 bales reached ginning factories across the country till March 1, registering 34.18 per cent shortfall as compared to corresponding period of 2020 when arrivals comprised over 8.5 million bales.

According to a fortnightly report of Pakistan Cotton Ginners Association (PCGA) released to media on Wednesday, exactly 5,631,191 bales underwent the ginning process i.e conversion to bales.

Cotton arrivals in Punjab were recorded at over 3.5 million or 3,501,580 bales, while Sindh generated just over 2.

1 million or 2,136,169 bales.

Just over 5.4 million or 5,446,141 bales were sold out with major chunk of it, 5.37 million (5,375,941) bales, bought by textile mills and 70,200 by exporters. Exactly 191.608 bales were lying unsold at the ginneries.

Bahawalnagar district of Punjab remained on top with cotton arrival figure of 998,131 bales followed by Sanghar district in Sindh (791,278) and Rahim Yar Khan (656,885 bales).

A total of 22 ginning factories were operating in the country--all of them in Punjab, and none in Sindh.

