60 agri, livestock projects among 17 new worth Rs15bn proposed for budget 2021-22

As many as 60 development projects including 17 new worth Rs15 billion have been proposed by the agriculture and livestock department for upcoming budget 2021-22 including establishment of Agriculture Business Authority (ABA) and a public sector veterinary and animal husbandry's university at Swat

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2021 ) :As many as 60 development projects including 17 new worth Rs15 billion have been proposed by the agriculture and livestock department for upcoming budget 2021-22 including establishment of Agriculture business Authority (ABA) and a public sector veterinary and animal husbandry's university at Swat.

These projects were proposed for Annual Development Programme (ADP) 2021-22 on which practical work would begin from upcoming fiscal year after approval of the budget proposals, officials in KP Livestock and Agriculture Department told APP on Friday.

As many as 250 veterinary dispensaries were be established in almost all districts of Khyber Pakthunkhwa where DVM and Veterinary Assistants services besides necessary medicines would be supplied to farmers.

KP is blessed with different ecological zones, climates and water resources and special projects for uplift of trout fish farming would be launched in upcoming fiscal year.

The climate condition, plenty of rivers, ponds and lakes especially in Malakand and Hazara divisions were most suitable for trout fish farming and this potential would be utilized by involving private sector and effective of use of aquaculture technology.

KP Govt would establish 287 trout fish farms mostly in Malakand and Hazara divisions with an estimated cost of Rs 1286.914 million under a project 'Development of water fisheries" in KP for which Rs514.766 million would be contributed by Federal Government and Rs772.148 million by KP Government and that would be completed by 2023-24.

Fruits orchards of different varieties would be increased to reduce prices of fruits in open markets. Agriculture mart would also be established at Peshawar.

To increase per acre production of seasonal crops including wheat, rice, maize and sugarcane, the department has taken a principal decision to bring unproductive lands in KP under agriculture cover through construction of small dams for storage of rainwater.

Under Prime Minister's National Agriculture Emergency Programme worth Rs 309.7billion, 151 certified tons rice seeds on subsidized rates provided to growers of Khyber Pakthunkhwa, 16 tons to Balochistan and 210,400 tons to Punjab.

Under the Prime Minister's Save the Calf Programme, about 3,80,000 male buffaloes calves would be fattened in the country including 30,000 in KP to increase meat production. The official said Rs6,500 would be provided to registered farmers following their looking after for it least six months besides free milk, vaccination and medicines.

PM's Backyard Poultry Programme would continue in KP including merged tribal districts in upcoming fiscal year under which five hens and one roaster would be provided to poor women.

Tube-wells would be shifted on solar energy in Khyber Pakthunkhwa in phase-wise manner to save electricity besides research on different varieties of agriculture would be carried out. A substantial number of people are associated with beekeeping and special schemes proposed to bolster honey's production preferred in Gulf, SAARC, Central Asian Republics (CARs) and others regions of the world.

Beekeeping sector has started growing in KP following an increase of bees flora plants due to billion trees project and honey production would further grow in upcoming years following completion of 10 billion trees project extended to the entire country in 2018.

A project for provision of free treatment of different diseases of livestock would be launched besides increasing milk, meat and poultry production in KP. Besides extension of breeding network, the official said digital service platforms would be formed for promotion of livestock, agriculture, fisheries and cooperative sectors.

About Rs8.33 billion are being utilized on small and mega development projects in these key sectors in current fiscal year and an comprehensive plan is prepared to strengthen 8,264 agriculture farms in KP under the Prime Minister's National Emergency Agriculture Program worth over Rs309 billion.

An inclusive door to door survey for documentation of livestock, cattle and poultry birds have been started for robust implementation of future strategies, programs and projects under the new livestock policy 2018-28 in KP.

Conservation program to save rare breeds of Azakheli buffaloes in Malakand Division and endangered sheep of Damani, DI Khan and Waziris would continued during upcoming fiscal year.