60 thousand saplings to be planted at Islamia University Bahawalpur

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2019 ) :Vice Chancellor Engineer Professor Dr Athar Mahboob has said that the Islamia University of Bahawalpur is enthusiastically participating in Clean and Green Pakistan campaign.

Tree plantation activity is underway to plant 60 thousand saplings of shade and fruit trees across five campuses. The University is also including the local community in this campaign benefiting the region.

The Vice-Chancellor expressed these views during a meeting with faculty members.

He said that a seed broadcast activity was organized in the Cholistan Desert to disperse 20 ingenious plant species consisting of 8146 seed balls.

The main objective of this activity was to restore the indigenous Flora of the Cholistan Desert benefiting local birds and animals which utilized these plants as foods. The University has made this activity a part of Clean and Green Pakistan Campaign preserving natural habitat which will help in the survival of desert life.