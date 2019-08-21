UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

60 Thousand Saplings To Be Planted At Islamia University Bahawalpur

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 21st August 2019 | 06:56 PM

60 thousand saplings to be planted at Islamia University Bahawalpur

Vice Chancellor Engineer Professor Dr Athar Mahboob has said that the Islamia University of Bahawalpur is enthusiastically participating in Clean and Green Pakistan campaign

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2019 ) :Vice Chancellor Engineer Professor Dr Athar Mahboob has said that the Islamia University of Bahawalpur is enthusiastically participating in Clean and Green Pakistan campaign.

Tree plantation activity is underway to plant 60 thousand saplings of shade and fruit trees across five campuses. The University is also including the local community in this campaign benefiting the region.

The Vice-Chancellor expressed these views during a meeting with faculty members.

He said that a seed broadcast activity was organized in the Cholistan Desert to disperse 20 ingenious plant species consisting of 8146 seed balls.

The main objective of this activity was to restore the indigenous Flora of the Cholistan Desert benefiting local birds and animals which utilized these plants as foods. The University has made this activity a part of Clean and Green Pakistan Campaign preserving natural habitat which will help in the survival of desert life.

Related Topics

Pakistan IUB Cholistan

Recent Stories

Ma&#039;an rolls out new Abu Dhabi community engag ..

13 minutes ago

Chief Minister Punjab National karate championship ..

2 minutes ago

Italy's kingmaker president holds talks after Prim ..

2 minutes ago

Chinese yuan strengthen to 7.0433 against USD Wedn ..

2 minutes ago

NAB recovered Rs 3.340 billion through plea bargai ..

2 minutes ago

Issues in industrial zones to be resolved on prior ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Agriculture

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.