6,250 forests enclosures to be set up in KP under 10 BTAP: official

Forest Department has decided to set up about 6,250 enclosures in hilly, inaccessible and remote areas in Khyber Pakthunkhwa including seven merged tribal districts where additional one billion saplings would be sown by 2023 under 10 Billion Trees Afforestation Project (10-BTAP)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2021 ) :Forest Department has decided to set up about 6,250 enclosures in hilly, inaccessible and remote areas in Khyber Pakthunkhwa including seven merged tribal districts where additional one billion saplings would be sown by 2023 under 10 Billion Trees Afforestation Project (10-BTAP).

Raees Khan, Project Director, 10BTAP told APP that sites for most of these forest enclosures were identified for remote and hilly areas for natural regeneration of forest besides achieving the set target of additional one billion trees during the next three years.

Local communities were being engaged to supplement natural regeneration in 6,250 forest enclosures stretch over an area of 250,000 hectares, he said.

In last two years, he said, over three million saplings were planted under 10BTAP in KP where farmers, general public and nation building departments were being involved during spring afforestation campaign.

Saplings would be sown at 107,970 hectares of land besides establishment of biodiversity knowledge parks, livelihood improvement and poverty reduction through promotion of beekeeping, honey, medicinal plants and other non-timber forest products (NTFP).

Likewise, new plantations on 111,314 hectares of land would be carried out besides range management plantation over 5,000 hectares of land, sowing and dibbling on 25,600 hectares of land.

Establishment of departmental tube nurseries on 234.489 hectares and bare-rooted nurseries on 1813.5 hectares besides providing 199,900,000 forest plants, 2,800,000 fruit plants, 3,000,000 ornamental plants to communities free of charge would help bolster afforestation in the province.

Spring plantation continued in KP where 164.841 million seedlings raised by Forest Department out of which 114.349 million were fit for plantation.

Besides raising nurseries on 1050.876 acres, around 34.665 million seedlings are available for distribution out of which 2.396 million to be planted through mass plantation events and 18.274 million through farm forestry, 4.998 million through village development committees, 6.714 million through defense forces, 2.282 million through educational institutions, religious institutions, government departments and others institutions while sowing on 5,604 hectares area would be carried out at suitable sites.

Pakistan is bestowed with more than 200 native trees and nine different forest ecological systems hardly found in any other country of world.

KP has a rich ecological biodiversity with 26.6pc expanded forest covered area and its Galyat, Kaghan, Naran, Malam Jabba and Kalam receive substantial rainfall during spring and monsoon seasons.

The project director said one healthy shady tree provides oxygen to two to four persons and 1075 plants on one hectare land absorb six to eight tons carbon dioxide on daily basis.

Focus is being made on Peri-Urban plantations under which 1.720 million saplings each would be planted in southern circle and merged areas, 3.280 million each in Hazara and Malakand regions during spring campaign.

Priorities is being made on plantation of indigenous trees like beer, palosa and kikar to promote apiculture and honey business, adding 5.24 million plants of beer would be distributed for plantation during current year.

Forest department in coordination with agriculture department would work on raising of olive plants and a project has been started to promote Chalgoza in Chitral and South Waziristan. During current year, he said 50,000 plants of Chalgoza would be raised in forest nurseries while 20 enclosures identified for its regeneration.

Under sustainable forest management project (SFM), he said Management Information System (MIS) for scientific documentation of forests and development of GPS monitoring system for Siran and Kaghan forests in Manshera district would help develop and conserve forest resources on scientific that would help in preparation and implementation of future's policies.

Under Provincial Green Growth Strategy, forest cover would be taken to 30 percent till 2023 from existing 26.3 percent in KP for which vast land of merged areas (erstwhile Fata) would be utilized.

First phase of BTAP has been successfully completed under which over 1.208 billion saplings were planted through 4,509 enclosures on 306,983 hectares and man made plantations on 263,213 hectares besides sowing was carried out over 23096 hectares and 593,292 hectares areas was treated during 2014-17 with 88pc survival rate as reported by WWF while green jobs were provided to over 500,000 persons in KP.

First man made forest on pattern of 'Changa Manga' had been raised on 32,000 hectares at Ghari Chandan near Peshawar where over 3.2 million saplings mostly native plants were raised during 2014-17 to control temperature and air pollution besides bolstering chances of rains.

The initial cost of BTAP for five years was Rs28,000 million that was later reduced to Rs22,000 million and that 120pc of the target of one billion trees had been achieved at a cost of about Rs12,982 million, thus about Rs9018 million were saved for government kitty.

"BTAP is the world 4th biggest plantation drive after China, India and Ethiopia, which had surpassed the BONN Challenge's commitment of restoring and rehabilitation of the degraded forests and raising new plantations over 3,48,00 hectares." The additional 252,000 hectares forest restoration pledge of KP Government has been officially accepted by BONN Challenge during its meeting held in Brazil in March 2018.

Raees Khan said BTAP was also recognized by Asian Protected Area Partnership, World Economic Forum, Conference of Parties (COP-21), WWF and IUCN, which is a great honour for Pakistan.