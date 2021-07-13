650,000 saplings to be planted in Sialkot

Deputy Commissioner Tahir Farooq on Tuesday said the forest department would plant 650,000 saplings of trees in the district under Clean Green Pakistan Index

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2021 ) :-:Deputy Commissioner Tahir Farooq on Tuesday said the forest department would plant 650,000 saplings of trees in the district under Clean Green Pakistan Index.

He stated this while inaugurating tree plantation campaign after planting a sapling of tree here at the lawn of DC Office.

Speaking on the occasion, the DC said that Prime Minister Clean Green Pakistan Index was an environment-friendly programme which provide quality municipal services to the citizens including clean drinking water, overhauling of water filtration plants, up-gradation and rehabilitation of sewerage system, repair and maintenance of street lights, elimination of encroachments and others.

He appealed to the citizens to take part in the campaign and cooperate with the departments concerned for a pollution-free atmosphere by registering themselves on the Clean Green Pakistan Index.

On the occasion, Assistant Commissioner Sialkot Sonia Sadaf, Chief Officer Municipal Corporation Sialkot (MCS) Faisal Shehzad, Chairman Clean Green Pakistan IndexAshfaq Nazar, Divisional Forest Officer Chaudhry Muhammad Azeem and SDFOMuhammad Sarwar were also present.