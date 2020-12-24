6,604 acres land brought under Canola cultivation in division

The government,to reduce import bill and promote the use of oilseed crops in the country,has doled out incentives to farmers for enhancing the production of oilseed crops

The government,to reduce import bill and promote the use of oilseed crops in the country,has doled out incentives to farmers for enhancing the production of oilseed crops.

In this connection Rs 5,000 subsidy on per acre cultivation of Canola was being provided to farmers, said Divisional Director Agriculture (Extension) Chaudhary Abdul Hameed while talking to APP.

He said that the government set a target of Canola cultivation on 24,612 acres of land in four districts of Faisalabad division and to date it was sown on 6,604 acres of land. He said that so far 26.83 percent target of Canola cultivation was achieved and the remaining would be achieved soon.

He said that in Faisalabad district,canola was cultivated on 1,401 acres against a target of 17,249 acres, in Toba Tek Singh district it was sown on 439 acres against target of 526 acres and in Chiniot district on 189 acres against the set target of 2,945 acres. In Jhang,canola cultivation target was surpassed as it has so far been cultivated on 4,575 acres against the set target of 3,892 acres due to the strenuous efforts of field staff of the department. He advised the growers to cultivate approved canola varieties as these varieties were disease resistant and give bumper yield.