68 pc wheat procurement target obtained in South Punjab: ACS

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2023 ):Wheat procurement drive was on full swing as over 15 lac metric ton wheat which is 68 percent of the total target out of over 22 lac metric ton set target for South Punjab has been achieved so far.

Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) South Punjab Capt. (R) Saqib Zafar paid visit to wheat procurement center Bani shell Bahawalpur and City Center Yazman on Saturday and reviewed the procurement process.

He also talked to the farmers and inquired about the problems faced by them.

Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Zaheer Anwar Jappa and food department officials were also accompanied by him. Speaking on this occasion, Saqib Zafar said the Punjab government has fixed a target to purchase over 42 lac metric tons of wheat across the province while half of the wheat target will be met from South Punjab.

He said that 78 percent of the wheat purchase target has been achieved in Bahawalpur division while 64 percent target obtained in Multan and 57 percent in DG Khan.

ACS said that South Punjab was a food basket for the entire country and the government's target of wheat procurement from this region will be met in any case.

He directed the authorities to launch strict crackdown against the elements involved in wheat hoarding and smuggling and best facilities to the farmers at the wheat procurement centers.

DC while giving briefing, said that a target of 9 lac metric tons has been set for wheat procurement in Bahawalpur division while the purchase of over seven lac metric tons of wheat has been completed.

He further informed that 34 raids were conducted against wheat hoarders and smugglers and 66 vehicles have been confiscated while 113,666 bags of wheat weighing 50 kilograms have been seized during the raids.