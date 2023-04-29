UrduPoint.com

68 Pc Wheat Procurement Target Obtained In South Punjab: ACS

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 29, 2023 | 07:26 PM

68 pc wheat procurement target obtained in South Punjab: ACS

Wheat procurement drive was on full swing as over 15 lac metric ton wheat which is 68 percent of the total target out of over 22 lac metric ton set target for South Punjab has been achieved so far

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2023 ):Wheat procurement drive was on full swing as over 15 lac metric ton wheat which is 68 percent of the total target out of over 22 lac metric ton set target for South Punjab has been achieved so far.

Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) South Punjab Capt. (R) Saqib Zafar paid visit to wheat procurement center Bani shell Bahawalpur and City Center Yazman on Saturday and reviewed the procurement process.

He also talked to the farmers and inquired about the problems faced by them.

Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Zaheer Anwar Jappa and food department officials were also accompanied by him. Speaking on this occasion, Saqib Zafar said the Punjab government has fixed a target to purchase over 42 lac metric tons of wheat across the province while half of the wheat target will be met from South Punjab.

He said that 78 percent of the wheat purchase target has been achieved in Bahawalpur division while 64 percent target obtained in Multan and 57 percent in DG Khan.

ACS said that South Punjab was a food basket for the entire country and the government's target of wheat procurement from this region will be met in any case.

He directed the authorities to launch strict crackdown against the elements involved in wheat hoarding and smuggling and best facilities to the farmers at the wheat procurement centers.

DC while giving briefing, said that a target of 9 lac metric tons has been set for wheat procurement in Bahawalpur division while the purchase of over seven lac metric tons of wheat has been completed.

He further informed that 34 raids were conducted against wheat hoarders and smugglers and 66 vehicles have been confiscated while 113,666 bags of wheat weighing 50 kilograms have been seized during the raids.

Related Topics

Multan Government Of Punjab Punjab Visit Vehicles Bani Bahawalpur Yazman From Government Wheat Best

Recent Stories

Pakistan U19 will face Bangladesh U19 in four-day ..

Pakistan U19 will face Bangladesh U19 in four-day match from Sunday

2 minutes ago
 Cotton futures close higher

Cotton futures close higher

2 minutes ago
 Gold falls as U.S. dollar strengthens

Gold falls as U.S. dollar strengthens

2 minutes ago
 UK economy shows no growth in February

UK economy shows no growth in February

2 minutes ago
 Staff of Russian Embassy School Leaving Building A ..

Staff of Russian Embassy School Leaving Building After Polish Authorities' Raid

5 minutes ago
 President Aliyev Invites Erdogan to Visit Azerbaij ..

President Aliyev Invites Erdogan to Visit Azerbaijan

51 seconds ago

More Stories From Agriculture

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.