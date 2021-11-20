UrduPoint.com

68,186 Bags Of Fertilizers Seized In One Week

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sat 20th November 2021 | 05:28 PM

68,186 bags of fertilizers seized in one week

The district administration seized 68,186 bags of Urea and DAP fertilizers from various godowns during the last one week

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2021 ) :The district administration seized 68,186 bags of Urea and DAP fertilizers from various godowns during the last one week.

A spokesman for the administration said on Saturday that assistant commissioners were regularly checking the godowns of fertilizer dealers and taking action against hoarders.

During the last one week, they inspected 335 warehouses and recovered thousands of bags of Urea and DAP fertilizers from 21 godowns. They also sealed premises of the godowns in addition to arresting four fertilizer dealers and imposing fine of Rs 855,000 on the hoarders, he added.

