700 Poultry Units To Be Distributed In Two Districts

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 29 seconds ago Mon 04th October 2021 | 03:09 PM

The livestock department would distribute 700 poultry units among farmers in two districts

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2021 ) :The livestock department would distribute 700 poultry units among farmers in two districts.

According to a schedule issued here on Monday, 400 poultry units, each comprising 5 hen and a cock, would be distributed at a subsidized rate of Rs 1140 in district Chiniot on October 5 and 300 units in Toba Tek Singh on October 6.

