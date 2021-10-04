700 Poultry Units To Be Distributed In Two Districts
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2021 ) :The livestock department would distribute 700 poultry units among farmers in two districts.
According to a schedule issued here on Monday, 400 poultry units, each comprising 5 hen and a cock, would be distributed at a subsidized rate of Rs 1140 in district Chiniot on October 5 and 300 units in Toba Tek Singh on October 6.