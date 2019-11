(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2019 ) :Assistant Commissioner Daska Maria Javaid distributed 700 bags of wheat seed among 700 farmers on Friday.

Officials of the agriculture department and a good number of growers attended the ceremony.