7000 Registered For Kissan Cards, 2000 Issued: DDA

Muhammad Irfan Published February 08, 2022 | 03:29 PM

District Director Agriculture (DDA), Shams ur Rehman on Tuesday informed that seven thousand farmers have been registered for Kissan cards while more than two Thousand (2000) cards have already been delivered and more than three thousand sent to their respective circles in District Peshawar for distribution

Talking to media, he said that the Department of Agriculture (extension) has started a full-fledged campaign and issued instructions to each circle to inform the farmers so that they could timely prepare their requirements for the Kissan Card.

On a daily basis, farmers were called by phone from the academy Circle to receive their cards from the nearest circle.

He regretted that farmers have registered mobile numbers which were constantly switched off adding that we request the farmers of Peshawar circle who have registered themselves for the Kissan Card two or three months ago to receive their cards from the Circle Agriculture Officer.

Shams-ur-Rehman said that through this historic initiative, farmers will be able to get agricultural pesticides at discounted price besides receiving cash by using Kissan Card at ATM's.

Subsidies will be delivered in a transparent manner through the card and farmers would be able to avail annual subsidy through this program. This will also help increase the agricultural production per acre and achieve production targets.

He informed that in order to receive Kissan Card, a farmer should open an account at HBL-Konnect shop and pay a refundable amount of Rs.500 adding registration for the card could be made at the Agriculture Department (extension). He said farmers could get their cards from the local circle or agriculture officer of the Department of Agriculture (Extension).

He further said that through Kissan Card, farmers can get agricultural pesticides from registered dealers at discounted rates. Unregistered farmers should contact the local staff of Agriculture Extension for their registration. The unregistered farmers could be registered at the office of Agriculture (Extension) in concerned circles or they could contact Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Agricultural Helpline for more information and guidance.

>