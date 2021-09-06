74 agriculture officers get appointment letters

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2021 ) :Advisor to Sindh Chief Minister on Agriculture Manzoor Hussain Wassan on Monday distributed appointment letters to 74 agriculture officers in the office of Agriculture department.

Around 74 agriculture officers including 57 male and 17 female officers were selected by Sindh Public Service Commission (SPSC) after completing necessary formalities for the appointments.

Advisor Manzoor Hussain Wassan said that Sindh government was trying to boost agriculture of the province on modern lines.

He advised the newly appointed officers to work hard for development of the agri-economy.

He said that PPP believed in merit, transparency and service to the people without any discrimination.

Secretary of Agriculture department Abdul Raheem Soomro and other senior officers were also present on the occasion.