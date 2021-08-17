7,51,000 saplings to be planted through educational institutions

Gulzar Rehman, Conservator KP Forest Department Tuesday said that 7,51,000 saplings would be planted with the help of educational institutions during the monsoon plantation campaign to successfully counter climate change and deforestation challenges

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2021 ) :Gulzar Rehman, Conservator KP Forest Department Tuesday said that 7,51,000 saplings would be planted with the help of educational institutions during the monsoon plantation campaign to successfully counter climate change and deforestation challenges.

Talking to APP, the senior official of the provincial forest department said that the government departments and others institutions while sowing and dibbling on 2338.32 acres would be carried out on suitable sites in the province as part of the KP Forest Department efforts to plant 170 million saplings against the set target of 41.194 million during this monsoon drive.

He said an effective strategy had been devised to make the entire campaign a complete success and all stakeholders and departments had been geared up to perform extraordinarily by ensuring their maximum participation.

He said, a steering committee had been constituted for determination of responsibilities of different departments/stakeholders for effective implementation of the plan.

Similarly, on district level too, committees headed by Deputy Commissioners had been constituted to act upon the plan as devised and forwarded by the steering committee.

A deputy commissioner concerned was supposed to ensure effective utilization of human resource, machinery and financial resources.

He said that volunteers and community were also being mobilized to carry forward the drive in a befitting manner with focus to plant trees on highways, canals, roads and riverside.

He said an effective monitoring system had been put in place for the saplings plantation and it had been directed that all the departments/stakeholders would be bound to provide certificates along with GPs coordinates of the saplings planted by them.

Moreover, the Conservator said additionally the 252,000 hectare forest restoration pledge of KP government has been officially accepted by BONN Challenge in its meeting held in Brazil in March 2018, he added.

He said tourists were also being invited to plants trees under theme, "trees bring greenery and greenery brings happiness," to make Nathiagali, Thandyani, Naran, Kaghan, Kalam, Madain, Malam Jabba, Kumrat and others tourists destination lush green.