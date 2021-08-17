UrduPoint.com

7,51,000 Saplings To Be Planted Through Educational Institutions

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 17th August 2021 | 03:28 PM

7,51,000 saplings to be planted through educational institutions

Gulzar Rehman, Conservator KP Forest Department Tuesday said that 7,51,000 saplings would be planted with the help of educational institutions during the monsoon plantation campaign to successfully counter climate change and deforestation challenges

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2021 ) :Gulzar Rehman, Conservator KP Forest Department Tuesday said that 7,51,000 saplings would be planted with the help of educational institutions during the monsoon plantation campaign to successfully counter climate change and deforestation challenges.

Talking to APP, the senior official of the provincial forest department said that the government departments and others institutions while sowing and dibbling on 2338.32 acres would be carried out on suitable sites in the province as part of the KP Forest Department efforts to plant 170 million saplings against the set target of 41.194 million during this monsoon drive.

He said an effective strategy had been devised to make the entire campaign a complete success and all stakeholders and departments had been geared up to perform extraordinarily by ensuring their maximum participation.

He said, a steering committee had been constituted for determination of responsibilities of different departments/stakeholders for effective implementation of the plan.

Similarly, on district level too, committees headed by Deputy Commissioners had been constituted to act upon the plan as devised and forwarded by the steering committee.

A deputy commissioner concerned was supposed to ensure effective utilization of human resource, machinery and financial resources.

He said that volunteers and community were also being mobilized to carry forward the drive in a befitting manner with focus to plant trees on highways, canals, roads and riverside.

He said an effective monitoring system had been put in place for the saplings plantation and it had been directed that all the departments/stakeholders would be bound to provide certificates along with GPs coordinates of the saplings planted by them.

Moreover, the Conservator said additionally the 252,000 hectare forest restoration pledge of KP government has been officially accepted by BONN Challenge in its meeting held in Brazil in March 2018, he added.

He said tourists were also being invited to plants trees under theme, "trees bring greenery and greenery brings happiness," to make Nathiagali, Thandyani, Naran, Kaghan, Kalam, Madain, Malam Jabba, Kumrat and others tourists destination lush green.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Bonn Riverside Brazil March 2018 All Government Million

Recent Stories

Ship catches fire in central Indonesia, all passen ..

Ship catches fire in central Indonesia, all passengers rescued

3 minutes ago
 PESCO establishes crisis management cell to ensure ..

PESCO establishes crisis management cell to ensure power supply on 9th, 10th Muh ..

3 minutes ago
 400 years old procession to be taken out in Rohri

400 years old procession to be taken out in Rohri

3 minutes ago
 Shots Fired Near Kabul Airport to Disperse Crowd - ..

Shots Fired Near Kabul Airport to Disperse Crowd - Reports

3 minutes ago
 Punjab govt decides to amend the LG Act ahead of l ..

Punjab govt decides to amend the LG Act ahead of local bodies election

38 minutes ago
 Two robbers held after encounter

Two robbers held after encounter

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Agriculture

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.