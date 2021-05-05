UrduPoint.com
76 Per Cent Wheat Procurement Completes: Minister

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 05th May 2021 | 04:11 PM

Punjab Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan said on Wednesday that till now 76 per cent wheat procurement target had been achieved after procuring more than 2.6 million metric tonnes of wheat

According to official sources, the minister said that more than 98 per cent gunny bags had been distributed across the province and purchase activities were smoothly underway at the purchase centres.

According to official sources, the minister said that more than 98 per cent gunny bags had been distributed across the province and purchase activities were smoothly underway at the purchase centres.

Aleem said the food department was providing the best facilities to farmers at wheat procurement centres, adding that wheat was being purchased at a price of Rs 1,800 per maund.

The senior minister said that farmers could sell their wheat at wheat purchase centres of the food department without any hesitation.

Regarding action against hoarders, he said that strict action was being taken against wheat hoarding in the province.

The food department had taken into custody 11,500 bags of wheat in Mandi Bahauddin whereas 27,600 sacks from Gujranwala division, he added.

He said that 12,000 wheat sacks had been seized from private godowns in Bahawalpur, adding that wheat bags had also been seized from Sialkot, Wazirabad and other cities.

Aleem said that report regarding wheat procurement process was being sought from the food department on daily basis and hoped that set procurement target would timely be achieved.

