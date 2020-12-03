UrduPoint.com
80 Mound Per Acre Wheat Can Be Obtained With Balanced Fertilizers And Herbicides

Thu 03rd December 2020

The agriculture experts advised the growers to use balanced fertilizers and herbicides along with modern technology if they want to get 80 mound per acre wheat yield

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2020 ) :The agriculture experts advised the growers to use balanced fertilizers and herbicides along with modern technology if they want to get 80 mound per acre wheat yield.

Deputy Director Research Information Unit Agriculture Department Mudassar Abbas said Thursday that farmers were lingering on average 27-28 mounds per acre wheat production,despite modern techniques brought revolution in agriculture sector.

The farmers cultivate their wheat crop late whereas unbalanced use of fertilizers causes mushroom growth of weeds which reduce the production at a large extent.

The farmers should cultivate wheat crop in-time,use healthy and good quality seed, and sprayed twice to kill weeds in order to increase wheat production by several lakh tonnes in the country. He said that late cropping, disproportionate use of fertilizers,weed growth,shortage of adequate irrigation water,soil degradation, climate change,diseased and rat infestation were the major hurdles in getting high yield. Hence, the growers should consult agriculture experts time to time to tackle these issues for increasing their productivity.

Responding to a question about balanced fertilizers, he said that the grower should apply 80 kilograms nitrogen, 32 kg phosphorus and 91 kg potash in one acre if he wants to get 80 mound per acre yield. He said that nitrogen and potash played a pivotal role in bringing good yield of wheat.

He advised that the farmers should apply 2 to 3 installments of fertilizers in light soils while in heavy soils all fertilizers can be applied only at the time of sowing at a depth of 2 to 3 inches in the field.

He said that the agriculture experts recommends nitrogen,phosphorus and potash at ratio of 25-35-46 kg per acre respectively in moderately fertile soils,while this quantity is 25-46-64 kg per acre in weak soils.

If the farmers cultivate wheat crops after maize and fodder,the crop requires 3 to 4 irrigation and if the wheat planted after sugarcane or other crops, it should be watered 4 to 5 times. However, wheat crop grown in the sandy soils of Thal area may need to be irrigated 7 to 8 times, he said.

