86.1 % Wheat Procurement Target Achieved In Multan Division

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 26th May 2021 | 12:34 PM

86.1 % wheat procurement target achieved in Multan division

Food department have procured 5,50,002 metric ton wheat against set target of 638,507 metric ton across Multan division which is 86.1 percent

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2021 ) :Food department have procured 5,50,002 metric ton wheat against set target of 638,507 metric ton across Multan division which is 86.1 percent.

The� 5,92,091 metric ton gunny bags were also distributed among�wheat�growers so far which is 92.7 percent of the total target.

According to Food department official sources, the disbursement of the gunny bags and procurement of�wheat�on fixed price of Rs 1800 per mound was continued in a transparent manner across the division.

The all facilities were being extended to�wheat�growers at procurement centres while implementation on Corona SOPs also being ensured there.

The food department have distributed 1, 71,666 metric ton gunny bags which is 93.

0 percent of the total target while procured 1,62,468 metric ton�wheat�so far in Multan district.

Similarly,�89,620 metric ton gunny bags distribution in Lodhran with 93.6 percent ratio and 87,118 metric ton�wheat�procured, 1,00,114 metric ton gunny bags distributed in Vehari so far with 78.1 percent of the total target and 91,377 metric ton�wheat�procured so far.

Likewise, 2,30,691 metric ton gunny bags distribution with� 100.3 percent has been completed so far at Khanewal district while 2,09,039 metric ton�wheat�was also procured.

The�wheat�procurement drive would continue till achieving the set target, the sources concluded.

