86.1 % wheat procurement target achieved in Multan division

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2021 ) :Food department have procured 5,50,002 metric ton wheat against set target of 638,507 metric ton across Multan division which is 86.1 percent.

The� 5,92,091 metric ton gunny bags were also distributed among�wheat�growers so far which is 92.7 percent of the total target.

According to Food department official sources, the disbursement of the gunny bags and procurement of�wheat�on fixed price of Rs 1800 per mound was continued in a transparent manner across the division.

The all facilities were being extended to�wheat�growers at procurement centres while implementation on Corona SOPs also being ensured there.

The food department have distributed 1, 71,666 metric ton gunny bags which is 93.

0 percent of the total target while procured 1,62,468 metric ton�wheat�so far in Multan district.

Similarly,�89,620 metric ton gunny bags distribution in Lodhran with 93.6 percent ratio and 87,118 metric ton�wheat�procured, 1,00,114 metric ton gunny bags distributed in Vehari so far with 78.1 percent of the total target and 91,377 metric ton�wheat�procured so far.

Likewise, 2,30,691 metric ton gunny bags distribution with� 100.3 percent has been completed so far at Khanewal district while 2,09,039 metric ton�wheat�was also procured.

The�wheat�procurement drive would continue till achieving the set target, the sources concluded.