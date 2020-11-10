90 poultry units distributed in dist TT Singh

The livestock department distributed 90 poultry units among applicants in district Toba Tek Singh

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2020 ) :The livestock department distributed 90 poultry units among applicants in district Toba Tek Singh.

The department source said here Tuesday that the poultry units comprising 10 birds including male were given to applicants at the rate of Rs 1050 per unit.

Deputy Director Dr Mahmood ul Hassan distributed 50 units in Toba Tek Singh and DD Dr Asghar Ali gave 40 units in tehsil Peer Mahal.

As many as 110 more units will be distributed in the district, the source said.

The citizens can submit their application forms at the DD office concerned.