900 Maund Wheat Confiscated Over Smuggling Attempt

Sat 10th April 2021 | 01:59 PM

900 maund wheat confiscated over smuggling attempt

Food grain department and special branch foiled smuggling of wheat from Punjab to Sindh province and confiscated 900 maund wheat here on Saturday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2021 ) :Food grain department and special branch foiled smuggling of wheat from Punjab to Sindh province and confiscated 900 maund wheat here on Saturday.

As per strict orders of the provincial government, the district administration and concerned departments ensure comprehensive monitoring at entry and exit points of provinces to prevent smuggling from one province to other.

A special team of food grain department and special branch launched a raid at Alipur city near Head Panjnad and captured three trucks loaded with 900 maund wheat.

Official sources said that the wheat was going to be smuggled in Sindh province in violations of the government orders.

The food department confiscated the wheat and started legal procedure against the involved persons.

More Stories From Agriculture

