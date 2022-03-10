UrduPoint.com

9000-bag Urea Supplied To 12 Notified Dealers

March 10, 2022

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2022 ) :As many as 9,000 bags of urea fertilisers have been supplied to 12 notified dealers in the district for its sale to the farmers on the fixed rates.

A spokesman for the administration said on Thursday that 3,500 urea bags were supplied to four dealers in Tehsil Tandlianwala while 4,500 bags were supplied to six dealers in Tehsil Sammundri.

Similarly, 1,000 urea bags were supplied to two dealers in Tehsil Jaranwala, he said.

The teams of agriculture and revenue departments remained active across the districts to ensure sale of urea fertiliser to growers on the fixed rate, he added.

