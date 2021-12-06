UrduPoint.com

94% Wheat Cultivation Target Achieved

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Mon 06th December 2021 | 11:51 AM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2021 ) :The government has achieved about 94% wheat cultivation target in Faisalabad district,said Deputy Director Agriculture (Extension) Khalid Mahmood on Monday.

While talking to APP,he said that wheat cultivation target was fixed on 630,000 acres of land and it was sown on 594,000 acres to date.

"We will achieve the set wheat cultivation target soon, and it is expected that wheat would be grown on more land than the target fixed for this year", he said.

He advised farmers to complete wheat cultivation at the earliest by using modern technology, balanced ratio of fertilizer and approved varieties like Chakwal 50, NARC 2009, PARC 2009, Dharabi 2011,Sehar 2006, Lasani 2008, Faisalabad 2008, AARI 2011, Punjab 2011, Millat 2011, NARC 2011, Shafaq 2006, Fareed 2006, Meraj 2008 and Aas 2011.

