UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

98% Wheat Cultivation Target Achieved

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 09th December 2020 | 01:14 PM

98% wheat cultivation target achieved

The government had set a target of wheat cultivation on 654,000 acres of land in Faisalabad district and to date wheat has been sown on 640,000 acres which is about 98 percent of the set target

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2020 ) :The government had set a target of wheat cultivation on 654,000 acres of land in Faisalabad district and to date wheat has been sown on 640,000 acres which is about 98 percent of the set target.

"Around 98 percent target of wheat cultivation has been achieved in the district and the remaining would also be achieved very soon",said Deputy Director Agriculture (Extension) Khalid Mahmood while talking to APP.

He said that last year same wheat cultivation target was fixed which was achieved and average yield was 36.77 maunds per acre.

"We will achieve the set wheat cultivation target soon, and it is expected that wheat would be grown on more land than the target fixed for this year", he added.

He advised farmers to complete wheat cultivation urgently to get good yields.

However,wheat growers should use modern technology, balanced ratio of fertilizer and cultivate only certified varieties of seed for getting bumper crop,he dilated.

"In arid areas,farmers should cultivate approved varieties like Chakwal 50, NARC 2009, PARC 2009, Dharabi 2011, whereas in irrigated areas wheat varieties like Sehar 2006, Lasani 2008, Faisalabad 2008, AARI 2011, Punjab 2011, Millat 2011, NARC 2011, Shafaq 2006, Fareed 2006, Meraj 2008 and Aas 2011 should be cultivated".

Related Topics

Faisalabad Technology Punjab Agriculture Same Chakwal Government Wheat

Recent Stories

Sadaqat Abbasi emphasizes financial discipline to ..

2 minutes ago

Alexander fought wars in almost all regions of Pak ..

2 minutes ago

Japan's Rugby World Cup hero Goromaru to retire af ..

2 minutes ago

Two drug peddlers held in bahawalpur

2 minutes ago

SEPCO`s recovery campaign is full swing in Khairpu ..

7 minutes ago

Pakistan highlights Indian atrocities in Kashmir o ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Agriculture

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.