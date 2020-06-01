Government has formed a joint team to eradicate locust attack which has operated over 2743 square kilometers in Balochistan, 1489 in Punjab, 394 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and 294 in Sindh

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2020 ) :Government has formed a joint team to eradicate locust attack which has operated over 2743 square kilometers in Balochistan, 1489 in Punjab, 394 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and 294 in Sindh.

According to details released by the National Locust Control Center (NLCC), joint teams of the provincial departments of Agriculture, Federal Ministry of food Security and the Pakistan Army were conducting a comprehensive survey and control operation against locusts in different districts of the country.

About 1102 joint army teams were taking part in the operation and so far 234,904 square kilometers (approximately 23 million hectares) have been surveyed, while 4920 square kilometers (approximately 492000 hectares) have been controlled from locust attack.

During last 24 hours, an area of 3633 sq. Km was surveyed and a control operation was carried out on an area of ??49 sq. Km in which about 4151 liters of pesticides were used.

So far, 2743 square kilometers in Balochistan, 1489 in Punjab, 394 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and 294 in Sindh have been operated for locusts control.

Aerial spraying is also being carried out with the help of airplanes and helicopters for effective control of locust heart during the control operation.

The NLCC has also established helplines for farmers that can be contacted at any time by farmers for details regarding locust control.