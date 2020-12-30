About 584000 acre of barren land to be made cultivable under food security policy

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has prepared a food security policy to make the province self-sufficient in agricultural productions by making 584000 acre of more barren land cultivable

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2020 ) : Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has prepared a food security policy to make the province self-sufficient in agricultural productions by making 584000 acre of more barren land cultivable.

Provincial Minister for Labour Shaukat Yousafzai said that the policy also featured construction of new dams besides improving the irrigation system by utilizing hefty funds to the tune of Rs142.27 billion.

Similarly, it also provided a subsidy of Rs2 billion for enhancing production of wheat, rice, edible oil and sugarcane crops. Under the policy, more olive crop cultivation would be encouraged and in this regard Rs5 billion would be utilized besides spending Rs 2 billion on growing vegetables.

The new policy highlighted steps for economically strengthening womenfolk in rural areas by enabling them to engage them in poultry farming and entrepreneurship. In this regard Rs 3 billion would be spent besides recruiting over 4000 field assistants.

He said the policy would help enhance agriculture production which would ensure socio-economic prosperity.

He said that the police also provided measures for promotion of the livestock sector besides providing interest-free loans for farmers.