UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

About 584000 Acre Of Barren Land To Be Made Cultivable Under Food Security Policy

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Wed 30th December 2020 | 02:17 PM

About 584000 acre of barren land to be made cultivable under food security policy

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has prepared a food security policy to make the province self-sufficient in agricultural productions by making 584000 acre of more barren land cultivable

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has prepared a food security policy to make the province self-sufficient in agricultural productions by making 584000 acre of more barren land cultivable.

Provincial Minister for Labour Shaukat Yousafzai said that the policy also featured construction of new dams besides improving the irrigation system by utilizing hefty funds to the tune of Rs142.27 billion.

Similarly, it also provided a subsidy of Rs2 billion for enhancing production of wheat, rice, edible oil and sugarcane crops. Under the policy, more olive crop cultivation would be encouraged and in this regard Rs5 billion would be utilized besides spending Rs 2 billion on growing vegetables.

The new policy highlighted steps for economically strengthening womenfolk in rural areas by enabling them to engage them in poultry farming and entrepreneurship. In this regard Rs 3 billion would be spent besides recruiting over 4000 field assistants.

He said the policy would help enhance agriculture production which would ensure socio-economic prosperity.

He said that the police also provided measures for promotion of the livestock sector besides providing interest-free loans for farmers.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Agriculture Oil Government Wheat Billion Labour

Recent Stories

Realme leapfrogged growth in 2020 with its 50 mill ..

1 minute ago

Sports shines as Dubai celebrates ‘World’s Coo ..

9 minutes ago

Gas suspension: CNG stations to remain closed in S ..

13 minutes ago

Ajman Police extends 50 percent discount on traffi ..

21 minutes ago

Eleven people rescued by Kashmore Police

3 minutes ago

Malaysia's November producer price index falls 3.0 ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Agriculture

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.