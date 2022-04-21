UrduPoint.com

About 87% Wheat Procurement Target Achieved In Distt Rajanpur

Faizan Hashmi Published April 21, 2022 | 04:25 PM

About 87% wheat procurement target achieved in distt Rajanpur

About 87 percent wheat of total set target have been procured in district Rajanpur

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2022 ) :About 87 percent wheat of total set target have been procured in district Rajanpur.

In a briefing given to secretary agriculture south Punjab Saqib Ateel, the officials informed that nine wheat procurement centres were established in district Rajanpur to procure 180,000 tonnes of wheat.

The food Department successfully achieved 87 percent target. Secretary Agriculture Saqib Ateel, however, expressed satisfaction over the wheat purchase campaign.

Earlier, he visited different Ramzan Bazaars in Kot Mithhan, Rojhan and Rajanpur. While addressing the citizens, he remarked that 10kgs bag of flour was being sold against Rs 400 to facilitate the masses. Similarly, the sugar is available at Rs 75/kg at Ramzan Bazaars. The secretary also inspected demand and supply and stated that the fruit of subsidy should reach to masses at all cost.

"The government is offering subsidy worth millions of rupees to provide relief to masses," he concluded.

Related Topics

Punjab Agriculture Rajanpur Rojhan All Government Wheat (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million Flour

Recent Stories

Meta introduces special designed Earth Day sticker ..

Meta introduces special designed Earth Day stickers and features across their pl ..

1 hour ago
 PST candidates demand ETEA test center at Tank

PST candidates demand ETEA test center at Tank

38 seconds ago
 Salman steers Afghan Club to 1-0 win against Lakki ..

Salman steers Afghan Club to 1-0 win against Lakki Star in Ramadan Football Cup

39 seconds ago
 The siege of Mariupol

The siege of Mariupol

41 seconds ago
 Quality education key to progress, prosperity: Asi ..

Quality education key to progress, prosperity: Asif Khan

4 minutes ago
 Housing Minister calls for early completion of ong ..

Housing Minister calls for early completion of ongoing projects

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Agriculture

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.