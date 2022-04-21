About 87% wheat procurement target achieved in distt Rajanpur

About 87 percent wheat of total set target have been procured in district Rajanpur

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2022 ) :About 87 percent wheat of total set target have been procured in district Rajanpur.

In a briefing given to secretary agriculture south Punjab Saqib Ateel, the officials informed that nine wheat procurement centres were established in district Rajanpur to procure 180,000 tonnes of wheat.

The food Department successfully achieved 87 percent target. Secretary Agriculture Saqib Ateel, however, expressed satisfaction over the wheat purchase campaign.

Earlier, he visited different Ramzan Bazaars in Kot Mithhan, Rojhan and Rajanpur. While addressing the citizens, he remarked that 10kgs bag of flour was being sold against Rs 400 to facilitate the masses. Similarly, the sugar is available at Rs 75/kg at Ramzan Bazaars. The secretary also inspected demand and supply and stated that the fruit of subsidy should reach to masses at all cost.

"The government is offering subsidy worth millions of rupees to provide relief to masses," he concluded.