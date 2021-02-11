UrduPoint.com
AC Inaugurates Tree Plants

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 11th February 2021 | 04:52 PM

AC inaugurates tree plants

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2021 ) :Assistant Commissioner, Sukkur, Nauman Afzal has said that due to increasing pollution, it was dire need to plant maximum number of trees in the region to make the areas green.

Talking to journalist after inauguration of tree plantation at his office here on Thursday, he said the tree plantation program would help for pleasant atmosphere, raised beauty and reduce pollution in the towns.

The AC said the planted trees should be looked after with proper care, otherwise, they would dry after one year.

He lauded the struggle being carried out by forest department for tree plantation.

