ADCR Inspects Auction Process At Vegetables Market

Additional Deputy Commissioner (Revenue) Ashfaq ur Rahman khan visited vegetable market early morning to check auction process

VEHARI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2021 ) :Additional Deputy Commissioner (Revenue) Ashfaq ur Rahman khan visited vegetable market early morning to check auction process.

The monitoring of the auction process was meant to bring transparency and ensure sale of commodities at recommended prices.

Additional Commissioner, while talking to citizens maintained that nobody would be allowed to earn undue profit He directed price control magistrates to conduct raids on daily basis and impose fine on profiteers. He also instructed officials to ensure auction of vegetables in transparent manners so that nobody would resort to plunder money illegally.

On this occasion, Assistant Director Laboure Malik Shabaan, Secretary Market committee, Tahir Mahmood and others were also present.

