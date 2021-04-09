Admin finalizing arrangements to set up a cattle market on Chakri Road

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2021 ) :Rawalpindi district administration is finalizing arrangements to set up a cattle market on Chakri Road to facilitate the citizens.

According to a Commissioner Officer spokesman, the administration on the directives of the Commissioner Rawalpindi Division, is finalizing the arrangements to set up a cattle market on trial basis initially for a period of three months and if the market succeeds then it would be made permanent.

He said, the site for cattle market has been identified and it would be formally announced after completion of all necessary legal formalities.

Gondal Cattle Market, Attock is being expanded by acquiring another 90 kanals of land after which the area of this mandi would be increased to 170 kanals, he said adding, tents are being procured for all the seven cattle markets of Rawalpindi division for which an allocation of funds amounting to Rs 3 million has been made.

The tents would be used to save the cattle from hot weather, he added.

He said that the revenue of the Cattle Market Management Committee has increased by Rs 1.5 million during last two months and efforts would also be made to provide more facilities in the markets.

The container offices would be set up for the staff of Cattle Market Management Company particularly in the cattle markets of Dina and Chakwal.