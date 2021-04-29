Administration bans holding of cattle markets in Dir

District Administration Lower Dir on Thursday imposed ban on holding of cattle markets in all divisions of the district

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2021 ) :District Administration Lower Dir on Thursday imposed ban on holding of cattle markets in all divisions of the district.

According to Deputy Commissioner, the decision has been taken as parts of efforts to control corona spread.

District administration has also urged public to adopt precautions against corona and cooperate with government to contain corona.