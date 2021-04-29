UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Administration Bans Holding Of Cattle Markets In Dir

Faizan Hashmi 9 minutes ago Thu 29th April 2021 | 04:42 PM

Administration bans holding of cattle markets in Dir

District Administration Lower Dir on Thursday imposed ban on holding of cattle markets in all divisions of the district

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2021 ) :District Administration Lower Dir on Thursday imposed ban on holding of cattle markets in all divisions of the district.

According to Deputy Commissioner, the decision has been taken as parts of efforts to control corona spread.

District administration has also urged public to adopt precautions against corona and cooperate with government to contain corona.

Related Topics

Dir Market All Government

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Media to air EAD&#039;s new documentary: ..

6 minutes ago

Thousands of Filipinos express appreciation to UAE ..

17 minutes ago

UN Elsie Initiative Fund launches second programmi ..

21 minutes ago

Hungarian Foreign Affairs and Trade Minister to vi ..

31 minutes ago

PCB receives 3989 applications for club registrati ..

32 minutes ago

PM emphasizes upon enhancing foreign remittances

37 minutes ago

More Stories From Agriculture

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.