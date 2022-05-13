Advisory for cotton growers

The Punjab Agriculture department has advised growers to complete cotton sowing till May 31 besides using certified seeds to obtain good yield

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2022 ) :The Punjab Agriculture department has advised growers to complete cotton sowing till May 31 besides using certified seeds to obtain good yield.

A spokesman for the department said on Friday that this year in Punjab, cotton cultivation target had been set on an area of 4 million acres.

A proper care of crop at initial level was of utmost importance, he said and suggested farmers to take necessary steps for removal of weeds to avoid attack of insects and different sort of viruses.

He said: "Farmers must apply recommended poisons on seeds before sowing them as it helps in protecting the crop from juice sucking insects for at least one month."The spokesman said farmers should follow agriculture department guidelines to obtain desired results and could contact on helpline for assistance.