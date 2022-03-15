Advisory for cultivation of sweet potato

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2022 ) :The agriculture experts advised growers to start cultivation of Sweet Potato (Shakar Qandi) from April and complete it up to June to get a bumper yield.

A spokesman for the Agriculture (Extension) Department said sweet potato was used largely in Pakistan because it was a rich source of proteins, carbohydrates, vitamin and other minerals.

The farmers should cultivate approved varieties of sweet potatoes over maximum space ofland because its production not only played a pivotal role in meeting food requirements ofpeople but it was also helpful for growers in mitigating their financial issues, he added.