Advisory For Farmers Of Soybean
Umer Jamshaid Published February 15, 2022 | 03:53 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2022 ) :The agriculture experts on Tuesday advised farmers to cultivate soybean at the maximum space during the current month.
A spokesman for the agriculture said Soybean was a cash crop which had high value in the market which also contained a large quantity of minerals and vitamin-B.
He said February was the most suitable time for soybean cultivation, therefore, growersshould cultivate approved varieties of soybeans as quality seed played a vital rolein enhancing production, he added.