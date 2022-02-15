Advisory for farmers of Soybean

The agriculture experts on Tuesday advised farmers to cultivate soybean at the maximum space during the current month

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2022 ) :The agriculture experts on Tuesday advised farmers to cultivate soybean at the maximum space during the current month.

A spokesman for the agriculture said Soybean was a cash crop which had high value in the market which also contained a large quantity of minerals and vitamin-B.

He said February was the most suitable time for soybean cultivation, therefore, growersshould cultivate approved varieties of soybeans as quality seed played a vital rolein enhancing production, he added.