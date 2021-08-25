UrduPoint.com

Advisory For Farmers Regarding Sugarcane's Cultivation

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Wed 25th August 2021 | 04:13 PM

Advisory for farmers regarding sugarcane's cultivation

The agriculture experts advised farmers to complete sugarcane's cultivation in September to get bumper yield

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2021 ) :The agriculture experts advised farmers to complete sugarcane's cultivation in September to get bumper yield.

According to an agriculture spokesperson, the best varieties of sugarcane crop are CPF-243, CPF-246, CPF-247, SHF-240, SHF 242, CP 400-77, CP-2086-72,CP-33-433 and CPF-237, however, SPF-245, 213, 234 and SPSG-26 can alsobe cultivated.

