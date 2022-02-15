UrduPoint.com

Advisory For Farmers To Control Whitefly Attack On Vegetables

February 15, 2022

Advisory for farmers to control whitefly attack on vegetables

The agriculture experts advised growers to take immediate steps to control an attack of whitefly on vegetable crops

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2022 ) :The agriculture experts advised growers to take immediate steps to control an attack of whitefly on vegetable crops.

According to a spokesman for the agriculture department, whitefly remains active and its attack is witnessed at vegetable crops when cotton crops are not present in the fields.

The growers should conduct pest scouting of their crops twice in a week so that pest attacks, including whitefly, could be controlled, he added.

The farmers could get guidance, help and information from agri helpline and theoffice, he added.

