Advisory for farmers to save cotton crop

Agriculture experts advised cotton growers to conduct pest scouting of their crops twice a week as an attack of white-fly and other pests is expected

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2020 ) :Agriculture experts advised cotton growers to conduct pest scouting of their crops twice a week as an attack of white-fly and other pests is expected.

A spokesman for the agriculture department said Monday that the pest attack started in rainy season and its severity decreased in October, therefore, farmers should regularly conduct pest scouting to save their crops from damage.

He also advised farmers to listen to weather reports before watering their crops as it was imperative to get bumper yield.

"Cotton is a precious crop which not only plays an important role in stabilizing national economybut it also helps farmers to mitigate their financial problems, therefore, farmers should be verycareful", he added.