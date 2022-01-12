Advisory for Gourd cultivation

The agriculture experts advised farmers to start cultivation of gourd (Ghiya Kaddu) in February and complete it by end of March to get a bumper yield

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2022 ) :The agriculture experts advised farmers to start cultivation of gourd (Ghiya Kaddu) in February and complete it by end of March to get a bumper yield.

A spokesman for the agriculture extension department told APP here Wednesday that growers should cultivate approved varieties of gourd as these had better disease resistance in addition to provide the maximum production.

The farmers should use 2-2.5 kilograms seed of gourd for cultivation per acre crop and contactagriculture department if they need any assistance or guidance, he added.