Advisory For Growers In Faisalabad

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Wed 18th March 2020 | 02:33 PM

Advisory for growers in Faisalabad

Agriculture experts have advised cultivation of sweet potato (shakar qandi) from April as this crop plays a pivotal role in meeting food requirements of common man

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2020 ) :Agriculture experts have advised cultivation of sweet potato (shakar qandi) from April as this crop plays a pivotal role in meeting food requirements of common man.

The farmers have been advised to complete the cultivation by June,said a spokesman of agriculture (extension) department here Wednesday.

"Sweet potato is widely consumed in Pakistan because it is a rich source of proteins, carbohydrates, vitamin and other minerals."However, farmers should cultivate approved varieties of sweet potatoes over maximum land,experts advised,adding, a plentiful crop would ease out financial issues of the growers.

