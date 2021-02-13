UrduPoint.com
Advisory For Growers Of Melon Cultivation

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sat 13th February 2021 | 04:00 PM

Advisory for growers of melon cultivation

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2021 ) :The agriculture experts on Saturday advised growers to start cultivation of melon immediately and complete it by end of March to get a bumper yield.

A spokesman for the Agriculture (Extension) Department said growers should cultivate approved varieties of melon for getting the maximum production.

More information or guidance could be obtained from agri helpline 0800-15000 and 0800-29000from 8:00am to 8:00pm, he added.

