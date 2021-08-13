Advisory for growers of Soybean

The agriculture experts advised farmers to complete cultivation of soybean till by mid of August

A spokesman for the agriculture (Extension) department on Friday that soybeans contained a large quantity of minerals and vitamin-B whereas it was also a cheap source of protein for animal feeds.

The farmers should cultivate the crop which would also play an important role to lessen their financial problems as it had also an attractive price in the market, he said.

The soybean crop takes 100 to 120 days for full growth and farmers can also cultivate wheat crops in their fields easily after its harvesting.

The growers should complete cultivation of soybeans by mid of August as late sowing wouldhamper quality of grain as well as production. The farmers should also use seedof approved varieties as standard seed played a vital role in good production, he added.