UrduPoint.com

Advisory For Growers Of Soybean

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 13th August 2021 | 02:14 PM

Advisory for growers of Soybean

The agriculture experts advised farmers to complete cultivation of soybean till by mid of August

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2021 ) :The agriculture experts advised farmers to complete cultivation of soybean till by mid of August.

A spokesman for the agriculture (Extension) department on Friday that soybeans contained a large quantity of minerals and vitamin-B whereas it was also a cheap source of protein for animal feeds.

The farmers should cultivate the crop which would also play an important role to lessen their financial problems as it had also an attractive price in the market, he said.

The soybean crop takes 100 to 120 days for full growth and farmers can also cultivate wheat crops in their fields easily after its harvesting.

The growers should complete cultivation of soybeans by mid of August as late sowing wouldhamper quality of grain as well as production. The farmers should also use seedof approved varieties as standard seed played a vital role in good production, he added.

Related Topics

Agriculture Price August Market Wheat

Recent Stories

Russia reports record virus deaths second day in a ..

Russia reports record virus deaths second day in a row

2 minutes ago
 Serbian cave hermit gets Covid-19 jab, urges other ..

Serbian cave hermit gets Covid-19 jab, urges others to follow

2 minutes ago
 Israelis Aged Over 50 Can Receive Third COVID-19 S ..

Israelis Aged Over 50 Can Receive Third COVID-19 Shot - Health Ministry

2 minutes ago
 Firefighters bring northeastern Spain blaze under ..

Firefighters bring northeastern Spain blaze under control

2 minutes ago
  Sharjeel Memon allowed to travel abroad to meet ..

 Sharjeel Memon allowed to travel abroad to meet his daughter

24 minutes ago
 Nation will celebrate 74th Independence Day tomorr ..

Nation will celebrate 74th Independence Day tomorrow

43 minutes ago

More Stories From Agriculture

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.