Afghan Gov't To Build 1,000 Greenhouses

Faizan Hashmi 30 seconds ago Thu 29th July 2021 | 02:02 PM

Afghan gov't to build 1,000 greenhouses

Afghanistan's Ministry of Agriculture, Irrigation and Livestock has said that plans are underway to construct 1,000 greenhouses in different provinces of the conflict-battered country

KABUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2021 ) :Afghanistan's Ministry of Agriculture, Irrigation and Livestock has said that plans are underway to construct 1,000 greenhouses in different provinces of the conflict-battered country.

According to the ministry's spokesman Akbar Rustami, the work for construction of the said greenhouses had been 71 percent completed and construction of all the planned 1,000 greenhouses would be completed by the year end.

In talks with local media, the official asserted that each greenhouse would be built in 60 to 301 square meters.

Food safety of families, access of people to vegetables in all seasons, boosting families' economy and extending of new methods for vegetables' farming is the main factor for establishing the greenhouses, the official added.

Some 80 percent of the war-torn Afghanistan, according to officials is relying on agricultural products and the government would do its best to increase local products in efforts to reduce dependency on imported goods.

More Stories From Agriculture

