Afghanistan Wants To Have Air Corridor To Export Agricultural Products To Russia- Diplomat

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sat 20th February 2021 | 01:58 PM

Afghanistan Wants to Have Air Corridor to Export Agricultural Products to Russia- Diplomat

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th February, 2021) Afghanistan is mulling over establishing an air corridor between Kabul and Moscow to enable export of Afghan agricultural products, Afghan Ambassador to Russia Said Tayeb Jawad told Sputnik in an interview.

"We are thinking of establishing an air corridor between Kabul and Moscow. Air corridor, that's an Afghan government program [under which] Afghan traders can export their products at a subsidized rate, the government pays for that, big part of the transportation cost. I think that the potential is big for trading commerce," Jawad said.

The corridor could be used for exporting perishable agricultural products, such as fruits and dried fruits that are highly popular in Russia, the diplomat noted.

"Agricultural products mostly are perishable so it's important to transport them by air. Some other products can travel by road or by railroad. Because in Moscow, for instance fruits and dry fruits, there is a big market for that. It's part of the culture, people like to buy that. At one point actually we were exporting tremendous amount of raisins to the Soviet Union back then, so we would like to go back and reestablish that because raisins are an ingredient in the Russian baking basically. So the purpose of the air corridor is mostly agriculture products," Jawad explained.

