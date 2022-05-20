Several African countries have requested Russia's assistance in delivering fertilizers and food supplies, Russian Ambassador-at-large Oleg Ozerov told Sputnik on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2022) Several African countries have requested Russia's assistance in delivering fertilizers and food supplies, Russian Ambassador-at-large Oleg Ozerov told Sputnik on Friday.

"Many African countries - there is a whole list - have requested Russia to provide assistance and supply fertilizers and food. It is the remit of the (Russian) government," Ozerov said on the sidelines of the 13th International Economic Summit Russia - Islamic World: KazanSummit 2022.

The summit is being held in the Russian city of Kazan from Thursday to Saturday.

Islamic finance and partner banking, the Halal industry, youth diplomacy, export development, entrepreneurship, and investment are the main topics on the summit's agenda.

Russia is the largest exporter of wheat and agricultural fertilizers in the world. In 2021, the exports of fertilizers from Russia to other markets amounted to $7.8 billion. Moreover, Russia exported food products worth $35.9 billion in 2021, including the exports of $11.4 billion in grains, according to Russia's statistics agency.