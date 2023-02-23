Agri dept and SBP organizes seminar for farmers

An awareness seminar was organized for farmers in Municipal Committee Hall Sialkot with the support of Agriculture Department and State Bank of Pakistan

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2023 ):An awareness seminar was organized for farmers in Municipal Committee Hall Sialkot with the support of Agriculture Department and State Bank of Pakistan.

Assistant Commissioner (AC) Daska Muhammed Faisal, Deputy Chief Manager Sialkot State Bank of Pakistan Nisar Ahmed and Assistant Director (AC) Agriculture Extension Dr. Irshad Ahmed were the chief guests.

In-charge Agricultural Financing State Bank of Pakistan Sialkot Mohammad Sarfaraz informed the farmers about the schemes of loans for purchase of crops, livestock and construction of warehouse for storing agricultural commodities.

Deputy Chief Manager Sialkot SBP Nisar Ahmed briefed the participants that the Punjab government has given special facilities on loans for a period of 6 months.He added that the cattle breeders must take advantage of the loan scheme and play their role in the development of the country by increasing the produce of milk and meat.