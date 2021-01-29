UrduPoint.com
Agri Dept Approves Seeds Of 47 New Varieties

Fri 29th January 2021 | 04:24 PM

The Agriculture Department Punjab has approved seeds of 47 new varieties of various agricultural commodities of public and private sector

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2021 ) :The Agriculture Department Punjab has approved seeds of 47 new varieties of various agricultural commodities of public and private sector.

A spokesman of agriculture department said here on Friday that among new varieties include 7 varieties of BT cotton, 2 of dates, 3 of Moong, 2 of peas, 2 of peanuts, 3 of millets (Bajra), 1 of Gowara, 2 of Lusarn, 3 of rice basmati, 1 of hybrid rice Basmati, 5 of hybrid maize, 1 of common maize, 1 of turnip, 1 of radish, 1 of ginger, 2 of potato, 1 of canola, 2 of arid wheat, 2 of irrigated wheat, 2 of berries, 1 of Tulsi and 1 of Stevia.

He said that agricultural scientists were focusing on developing new varieties of crops that would withstand the ongoing climate change and be resistant to diseases in addition to giving maximum yield.

