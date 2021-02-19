Agri dept offers oil-seed appliances on subsidized rates

Agriculture Department has invited applications from growers for providing oil-seed agricultural appliances on subsidized rates under Prime Minster Agriculture Emergency Program

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2021 ) :Agriculture Department has invited applications from growers for providing oil-seed agricultural appliances on subsidized rates under Prime Minster Agriculture Emergency Program.

A spokesman of agriculture department said on Friday that land owners, contractors as well as tenants were eligible for applying for agri appliances including small seeded drill and thresher for oil seed (canola) on subsidized rates if they had at least 12.

5 acres of land and 50-horse-power tractor.

He said that balloting would be held to provide agricultural appliances on subsidized rates. The grower can apply for one or more agricultural appliances.

The applications for balloting would be received up to February 26, 2021 and more information in this regard can be obtained from the office of Assistant Director Agriculture during office hours, he added.