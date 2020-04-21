Agri dept provides cotton seed on subsidized rates in Faisalabad

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2020 ) : The agriculture department was supplying cotton seed of different varieties to growers on subsidized rates during current year.

The seed was available with Punjab Seed Corporation for Rs 1000 per bag for 200,000 acres.

A spokesperson of agriculture department said here Tuesday that cotton growers should keep number of cotton plants from 17,500 to 20,000 per acres and distance between plants should be 9 to 12 inches.He asked the farmers that land selected for cotton crop should be fertile and the fields should be properly ploughed.

He said that following BT varieties of cotton �IUB-13, FH-142, MNH-886, NAYYAB-878, BS-15, and non BT varieties Nayab Kiran should be cultivated during April 21 to May 31.

The growers should cultivate other varieties of cotton seeds according to the area, soil, availability of water after consulting with local field staff of agriculture department.

The spokesperson said that along with BT varieties, 10 percent land should be brought under non BT varieties cultivation so that resistance power against possible attack of insects on BT varieties could be enhanced. He said that 6-8 kg seed should be applied per acre, if growth rate is 75 percent.