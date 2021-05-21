UrduPoint.com
Agri Dept Seeks Applications For Paddy Crop Cultivation

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Fri 21st May 2021 | 02:15 PM

Agri dept seeks applications for paddy crop cultivation

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2021 ) :The agriculture department has sought applications from farmers for cultivation of paddy crop on experimental plots for implementing a project of increasing paddy yield under Prime Minister Agriculture Emergency Programme.

Director Agriculture Ch Abdul Hameed said here on Friday that three districts of Faisalabad division including Jhang, Chiniot and Faisalabad had been included in the project.

He said that a subsidy of Rs 30,000 for each experimental site would be provided to farmers.

He said that the farmers who were cultivating a minimum one acre paddy crop every year or those who had their land alongside the main roads would be eligible for submitting applications.

The application forms are available at the office of Director Agriculture (extension), Deputy Directors, Assistant Directors and Agriculture Officers free of cost and agriculture department website www.agripunjab.gov.pkThe last date of receiving applications is June 3. For further information, farmers can call at 080017000.

