Agri Dept Starts Providing Subsidy To Sesame Growers

Tue 25th May 2021 | 04:33 PM

Agri dept starts providing subsidy to sesame growers

The agriculture department has started providing subsidy through vouchers to registered farmers for the cultivation of sesame crop under the Punjab government's farmers-friendly measures

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2021 ) :The agriculture department has started providing subsidy through vouchers to registered farmers for the cultivation of sesame crop under the Punjab government's farmers-friendly measures.

Director Agriculture Ch Abdul Hameed on Tuesday asked farmers to send scratch card number and CNIC through SMS at 8070 for getting subsidy.

He said that Rs 500 would be provided at the time of sowing crops while Rs 1,500 would be given at the timeof harvesting. He added that unregistered farmers could contact local office of the agriculture department for registration.

More Stories From Agriculture

