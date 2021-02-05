UrduPoint.com
Agri Deptt KP Dissolve Fruits, Vegetable Committees

Faizan Hashmi 39 seconds ago Fri 05th February 2021 | 03:25 PM

Agriculture Department on Friday issued a statement regarding dissolution of all committees for fruit and vegetable markets in Peshawar and Dera Ismail Khan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2021 ) :Agriculture Department on Friday issued a statement regarding dissolution of all committees for fruit and vegetable markets in Peshawar and Dera Ismail Khan.

According to the announcement, District Director Agriculture Extension Administrator and Deputy Administrator of Committees representing the district administration have been elected.

Administrators will have all administrative and financial powers of the Fruit and Vegetable Market Committee, the release of the Agriculture Department said.

The administrators will abide by the written instructions issued from time to time by the agriculture department in accordance with the rules and regulations, the release further clarified.

