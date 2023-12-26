Agri deptt offers cash prizes on maximum per acre wheat production

Punjab Agriculture Department announced cash prizes for winners of maximum wheat production and sought applications from the farmers

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2023) Punjab Agriculture Department announced cash prizes for winners of maximum wheat production and sought applications from the farmers.

According to official sources, cash prizes worth millions of rupees will be given to farmers. The farmers having five acres or above will be eligible to contest the event.

However, the farmers who are shareholders in growing wheat would also be eligible to participate in the competition. However, in arid areas, the farmers with two acres can also submit their Names for the contest.

The farmers have been instructed to cultivate only recommended varieties. Government employees and registered progressive farmers will not be entitled to participate in the contest.

The farmers can apply by January 31, 2024. The department officials instructed farmers to obtain forms from the office of the assistant director offices concerned.