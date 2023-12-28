Open Menu

Agri Deptt Prepares Plan To Promote Farm Mechanization

December 28, 2023

The Punjab Agriculture department has prepared a comprehensive plan to promote farm mechanization in the province

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2023) The Punjab Agriculture department has prepared a comprehensive plan to promote farm mechanization in the province.

Punjab Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman presided over a meeting here on Thursday which reviewed the plan.

He said the Punjab government was taking all possible measures for strengthening of agriculture sector in the province. Modern technology was vital to enhance yield of crops, he added. He said, "Farm mechanization will not only boost the yield of crops but also reduce damages as well." The Chief Secretary said that good amount of forex could be earned by reducing production losses.

The meeting told that farmers would be provided tractors, harvesters and 22 types of agricultural machinery on concessional price.

